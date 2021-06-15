United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

