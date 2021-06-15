Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $3,624.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00149418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002401 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00655619 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.