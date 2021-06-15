VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Bought by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 327,107 shares during the period. VAALCO Energy accounts for about 5.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 4.67% of VAALCO Energy worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 59.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 275,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $188.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.50. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

