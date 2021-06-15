Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,973 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth $11,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 104.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 71.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

