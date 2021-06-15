Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,337 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.