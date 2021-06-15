Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Phaedra Chrousos Sells 2,075 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

