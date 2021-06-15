Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

