Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.07. 30,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,209. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

