Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.