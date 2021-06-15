VAULT (VAULT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.30 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, VAULT has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00014130 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $4,167.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00156614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00184163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.44 or 0.01032960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,967.70 or 1.00100688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,719 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

