Velas 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $830,843.00 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $132.47 million and $830,843.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000892 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.