Verona Pharma’s (VRNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $425.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

