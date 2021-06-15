VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VGPBF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cheuvreux cut VGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VGPBF opened at $201.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.14. VGP has a 52 week low of $201.20 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

