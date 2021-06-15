VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,401. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

