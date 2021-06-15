VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 159.4% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QQQN stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.