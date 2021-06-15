VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 159.4% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
QQQN stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.
