Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.76. Vince shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 19,164 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.60.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
