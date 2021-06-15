Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.76. Vince shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 19,164 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.