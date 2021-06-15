Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VREOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 288,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. Vireo Health International has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Vireo Health International Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries.

