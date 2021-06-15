Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 117,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

