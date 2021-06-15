VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 57,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
