VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 57,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

