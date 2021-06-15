VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 13th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VOC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.02. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

