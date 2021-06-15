Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $70,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TELL shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.41. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

