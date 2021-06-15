Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $100,884.56

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $100,884.56 and approximately $50,622.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013215 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

