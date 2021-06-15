Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Voya Financial worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

VOYA opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

