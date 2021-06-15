Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

