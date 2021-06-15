Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,726 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Canada Goose worth $143,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE GOOS opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

