Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,036 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 2.06% of Varonis Systems worth $112,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of VRNS opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

