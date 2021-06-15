Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $104 Million Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,543 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $104,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CareDx by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CareDx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CareDx by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,701,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,930. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

