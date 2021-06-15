Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $121.83 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $121,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock worth $21,552,117. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

