Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,835 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.80% of Vericel worth $149,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.