Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 182,831 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,787,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,831 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $135,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after buying an additional 1,204,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 357.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,091. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.