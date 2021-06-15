Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD opened at $102.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.28. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451 in the last ninety days. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.