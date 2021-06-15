Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $135,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Walmart by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.