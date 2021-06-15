Waterdrop Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop’s (NYSE:WDH) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 16th. Waterdrop had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDH shares. CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company.

NYSE WDH opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

