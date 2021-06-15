Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 951 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $236.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

