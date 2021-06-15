Waycross Partners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

