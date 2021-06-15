Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

