Waycross Partners LLC Sells 3,659 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,552 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE EW opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

