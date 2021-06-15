Wayfair (NYSE:W) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Critical Contrast

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.27 $7.02 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.26 $185.00 million $2.14 143.63

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $317.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayfair beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

