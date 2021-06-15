WBI Investments Acquires 3,597 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

WBI Investments raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Truist boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

