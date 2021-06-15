WBI Investments Acquires New Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

