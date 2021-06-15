WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 8,195 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

