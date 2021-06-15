WBI Investments Boosts Stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

WBI Investments raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments owned about 0.17% of The First Bancorp worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

FNLC opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $343.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

