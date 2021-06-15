WBI Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FLQL opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.