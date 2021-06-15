WBI Investments Has $658,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

WBI Investments increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

