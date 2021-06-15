WBI Investments Makes New Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

WBI Investments bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

PBCT stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

