Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

NYSE D opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

