Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,041 shares of company stock worth $3,256,149. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.