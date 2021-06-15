Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

