Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,092. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Mizuho upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

