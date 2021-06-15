Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,954 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

